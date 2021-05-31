Abseiling clean-up in Santa Pola

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Abseiling clean-up in Santa Pola
: SANTA POLA: Rescue specialists used their skills to clear rubbish from the Mirador Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

MEMBERS of the GEA Volunteer group carried out a clean-up operation in the area adjoining the Mirador lookout and the Lighthouse.

In order to do so some needed to abseil down the iconic spot that is visited each weekend by hundreds of people.  As Santa Pola town hall pointed out, most are civic-minded but a minority do not think twice about throwing litter away.

All too often this gets caught between rocks or bushes and the GEA volunteers – who normally specialise in difficult rescues – worked their way down the outcrop to collect the rubbish that others had thrown away.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here