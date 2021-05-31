Abseiling clean-up in Santa Pola

MEMBERS of the GEA Volunteer group carried out a clean-up operation in the area adjoining the Mirador lookout and the Lighthouse.

In order to do so some needed to abseil down the iconic spot that is visited each weekend by hundreds of people. As Santa Pola town hall pointed out, most are civic-minded but a minority do not think twice about throwing litter away.

All too often this gets caught between rocks or bushes and the GEA volunteers – who normally specialise in difficult rescues – worked their way down the outcrop to collect the rubbish that others had thrown away.

