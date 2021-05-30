Valencia Youth Arrested For Hoax Terrorist Bomb Warning

VALENCIA Youth Arrested By National Police For Making A Hoax Terrorist Bomb Warning



National Police officers in the Valencian municipality of Gandía, have arrested a 25-year-old man of Spanish origin, charging him with the crime of public disorder, after he allegedly called the 112 emergency number claiming to be a member of a terrorist organisation, giving them a warning of a bomb attack.

The incident occurred last Tuesday 25, when the 112 emergency number received a call at around 11.50pm at night, from a man giving a warning that he was a member of a terrorist organization and that he had placed an explosive device that would immediately detonate in a location in Gandía.

112 immediately deployed police patrols to the given location, where they quickly confirmed that it had been a hoax call, but observed a group of youths gathered nearby who had tried to flee when they saw the presence of the police patrol cars, as reported by h50.es.

Due to the suspicious behavior exhibited by the youths, the police detained them and questioned each one individually, with each youth giving a different version of events about the call that had been placed earlier, and it was during this questioning that the officers discovered that two of the youths lived in the same building where the hoax bomb was said to have been placed.

After further appropriate investigations, the police managed to identify the youth who had made the hoax call to 112, which subsequently saw the Valencia youth arrested on the charge of a crime of public order, and after making his statement to the police, the youth was released but warned of his legal obligation to appear before the judicial authorities if requested to do so.

