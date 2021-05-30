THREE Youths Arrested After Fighting With Police In A Swimming Pool in Moratalaz, Madrid



Madrid Municipal Police have reported an incident that took place at around 7pm on Saturday afternoon (May 29), in the popular municipal swimming pool in Moratalaz – a municipality of the city of Madrid – after the facility’s security guards had reported a problem to the police involving a large group of youths who were refusing to leave the swimming pool enclosure after being asked to do so for unruly behaviour.

Several Municipal Police patrols responded to the call, with the security guards having reported that the group of youths was not respecting the coronavirus protocols of the facility, even after being confronted by the security guards, they had continued refusing to wear masks, while smoking shisha, and drinking alcohol around the pool, according to 20minutos.es.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Upon arrival, the police patrols reportedly approached the group and asked them to stop what they were doing or they must leave the facility, at which point a massive scuffle allegedly broke out, which resulted in several officers being injured, and saw three youths arrested.

It is reported that during the scuffle, one of the youths attacked a police officer and the situation became ‘complicated’, with reinforcements arriving from various districts of the city, along with officers from the National Police.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.