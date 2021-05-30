The spaghetti western rides again

FORD’S promotional video for its Ranger Raptor Special Edition was a mini-spaghetti western, filmed where else but Tabernas.

The limited edition pickup took the leading role in The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE. Filmed in the same settings and vein as the classic westerns of the 1960s and 1970s, the video was the perfect vehicle – pun intended – to show off the style and high-speed, off-road qualities of the new Raptor.

