The right answer for Dolores
: EL ACIERTO: Increased capacity to prevent catastrophic flooding Photo credit: Dolores town hall

EMERGENCY work on the Dolores’ covered channel known as El Acierto (The Right Answer) should prevent flooding in bad weather.

Dolores mayor Joaquin Hernandez, who recently visited a section of the €900,000 project in the Poligono Industrial zone, declared that agricultural growers, residents and the owners of the adjoining industrial units had been requesting an increase in the channel’s capacity for years.

“These improvements should prevent what always happened in the past during periods of torrential rain,” Hernandez said.

“As we saw during the Dana storms, the channel was unable to cope with the huge amount of water and became a bottleneck that caused more flooding during a longer period of time inside the town.”

Work on El Acierto, a conduit that drains off irrigation water from agricultural areas, should be completed by the end of the summer,  well before September.

“This is traditionally a month of torrential rain and the new installation should be finished and in a condition to cope with an increased flow,” the mayor explained.


