DGT Has Modified The Law Relating To Vehicles Being Temporarily Disabled

THE DGT Modifies The Law Relating To How Long A Vehicle Can Be Classed As Being Temporarily Disabled



Until recently in Spain, a vehicle could be declared temporarily disabled indefinitely, as long as the owner intended to then put it back on the road again, however, due to the misuse of this regulation by drivers, the DGT has made an amendment to the Official State Gazette of Royal Decree 265/2021, that was dated April 13, 2020, and now the circumstances surrounding vehicles being ‘parked up’ have changed.

Now, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has stated that the longest time that a vehicle can be on temporary leave is one year from the date of it first being registered as disabled, after which period, if the owner has not requested an extension of this temporary disablement, the DGT will automatically re-register the vehicle, making it liable to all administrative and fiscal obligations that are appropriate, such as the collection of the tax on mechanical traction vehicles.

As specified by the DGT, the extension can be applied for from Traffic Headquarters a maximum of two months before the termination date of the temporary withdrawal.

In a statement, the reason the DGT has modified the regulation and made this amendment is to avoid “the abusive use of the temporary withdrawal that some workshops carried out with the aim of evading the obligation to take a vehicle to an Authorized Treatment Centre (CAT) at the end of its useful life”, where the vehicles would be disposed of in a correct fashion.

They added that a report from the European Commission had also urged member states to adopt measures “on the administrative procedures of temporary cancellations” and to enable “the improvement of the knowledge of the information of the Vehicle Registry”, something that would avoid situations where vehicles were not sent to Authorized Treatment Centres at the end of their useful life.

Data provided by the DGT on this issue to support the argument, shows that since 2004, this type of situation has doubled, as reported by Sur, going from 60,982 to 132,459 in 2019.

