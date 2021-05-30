Tarzan Epic Adventures actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash alongside wife Gwen.

Tarzan actor Joe Lara has reportedly died aged just 58, he and his wife Gwen Lara, 66, were among seven people who are presumed dead after the private aircraft crashed near Nashville, capital of the U.S. state of Tennessee.

The private jet, a Cessna Citation 501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake east of Nashville at around 11 am, shortly after departing Smyrna Airport for Palm Beach, Florida. The National Transportation Safety Board has started an investigation, according to a report from The Wrap.

Joe, who was born in San Diego, California, is best known for playing Tarzan in the spin-off series from 1996 to 1997. He had also played the iconic character in the 1989 CBS TV movie Tarzan in Manhattan.

Beyond his appearance on the small screen, Lara also appeared in such action movies as “Sunset Heat” (1992), “American Cyborg: Steel Warrior” (1993) and “Doomsdayer” (2000).

Joe’s wife Gwen was a renowned diet guru having founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and went on to use Bible studies to help people lose weight and quit drinking.

A press conference over the weekend by Rutherford Country Fire and Rescue confirmed that the search for those on the helicopter had turned into a recovery of bodies.

Capt. Joshua Sanders said: “We are no longer looking for live victims at this point.” The other victims were confirmed via a statement as Jessica and Jonathan Walters, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, and Brandon Hannah.

