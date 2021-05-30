Sevilla Local Police Rescue Three Abandoned Horses In Coria Del Río

SEVILLA Local Police Rescue Three Abandoned And Malnourished Horses in Coria del Río



Local Police officers from Coria del Río – a small town on the shores of Guadalquivir river – together with members of two animal protection groups, on Friday 28, rescued three horses that had been reported seen to be tied up and malnourished, in the Virgen de la Salud neighbourhood of Sevilla, an area where horses are normally seen grazing freely.

When the police arrived at the location, they discovered the horses had totally deserted, and left to their own devices, tied with a rope, without any food or water, and lacking any place where they could shelter from the high temperatures that have been registered in recent days.

One of the animals was found to be in a very worrying condition, displaying signs of being on the verge of death, but the intervention of a veterinarian saved the life of the poorly horse, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

It was also verified by the veterinarians that the horses lacked the necessary microchip for their correct identification, which made it difficult for the police officers to locate the person responsible for this terrible crime of animal abuse, which they pointed out, as laid down under article 337 of the current Penal Code, this type of animal abuse carries a possible prison sentence, a fine, and even disqualification from the possession of animals.

After treating the three horses at the scene, they were transferred by the Local Police to the local animal shelter where they can be given the proper care and treatment that is needed to bring them back to full health.

