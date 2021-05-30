Orihuela gets tough

ORIHUELA city hall has given Cataluña three months to return a 14th century volume that belongs to the municipality.

The Llibre dels Repartiments, which sets out local land divisions at that time, is in the keeping of the Library of Cataluña.

Every political party on the city council is supporting the formal request for the priceless book’s return.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was stolen from Orihuela between 1907 and 1908 and was sold to Barcelona’s Diputacion council in the early 1920s by a Catalan bookseller.

Should the Catalan authorities not return the volume, Orihuela town hall will start legal proceedings, encouraged by a Supreme Court ruling that obliged the Generalitat Catalana to return art treasures purchased irregularly from the Sijena monastery in Huesca.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.