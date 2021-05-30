Nicola Sturgeon’s National Treasurer Quits The SNP

NICOLA STURGEON’S SNP Finance Boss Quits The Party after reportedly claiming he was “not receiving enough support”.

Douglas Chapman, the 66-year-old national treasurer of Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP party – and MP for Dunfermline and West Fife since 2015 – in a devastating blow to the party, announced on Saturday evening that he has resigned from the financial position he had taken on last year.

Mr Chapman tweeted on Saturday evening, (May 29), “Despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into the party’s finances, I have not received the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer. Regretfully I have resigned with immediate effect”, according to The Express.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He has not yet explained the full reasoning behind his decision to quit, but fellow MP, and SNP business convener, Kirsten Oswald, wrote on Twitter, “I am disappointed by Douglas’ decision and, as business convener, fundamentally disagree with his assessment of the support and financial information available to him”.

She continued, “However, I respect his decision, thank him for his contribution to the NEC (National Executive Committee) and wish him well. SNP national treasurers have access to detailed financial information and report to the NEC on a monthly basis”.

With Ms Oswald adding, “The NEC can request any additional information it requires. The SNP’s accounts are also independently audited, submitted to the Electoral Commission and published”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.