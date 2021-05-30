New recruit for Adra

Linda Hall
New poice recruit for Adra
SWORN IN: Adra's newest Policia Local officers completes the formalities in front of mayor Manuel Cortes

A NEW Policia Local officer was sworn in recently at Adra town hall.

As well as Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes, the councillor responsible for Public Safety and Mobility Patricia Berenguel was also present, together with Maria Perez Trinidad, the Policia Local’s chief inspector and other members of the Adra force.

Cortes welcomed the new officer who was the latest to join Adra’s Policia Local but should soon be joined by four more who eventually emerge from the ongoing selection process.

