MARBELLA COUNCIL requests the improvement of the A-7 motorway between San Pedro and Puerto Banus. The Marbella City Council has approved this Friday, May 28, in an ordinary session to reiterate to the central Government the urgent processing of the project to improve the section of the A-7 Mediterranean motorway between San Pedro and Puerto Banús, a proposal that has been unanimously carried out.

The Deputy Mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, has been in charge of defending the motion, presented by the popular group, highlighting that it is a “fundamental action for the municipality and the Costa del Sol since it is the main urban mobility problem of the locality and the second point of traffic congestion in the province”.

Garcia stated that “It is a question that we have reiterated over time, but as a result of a recent question from the mayor of Marbella and senator, Ángeles Muñoz, to the Government itself we have once again considered it necessary to urge the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda to without further delay the project since in response to the councillor, the General Directorate of Roads has admitted that the service contract to carry out or draft the project has not yet been tendered”.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, a green light has also been given to an agreement by the government for the authorization of the multi-year spending of the project to create the margins of the Istán motorway, “an initiative that will be co-financed by the City Council and the Junta de Andalucía in under an agreement, and that will respond to the safety of pedestrians who travel on this road, which over time has become purely urban and through which more than 2,000 vehicles pass every day, representing a serious risk for pedestrians ”, the municipal spokesman, Félix Romero explained.