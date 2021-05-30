Malaga Parking Discounts Are Changing.

Rotating municipal car parks in Malaga will offer a 10 per cent discount on fees for parking from Tuesday, June 1.

The municipal car parks in Malaga which are managed by Smassa will be offering users a discounted rate of 10 per cent, which will come into effect on Tuesday, June 1. This initiative aims to promote economic reactivation in the area and draw in visitors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Previously the car parks had seen a 25 per cent reduction in fees which had been in place since May 17 as reported La Opinion de Malaga. The discounted rate has been reduced as the economic activity in the area is gradually recovering. Businesses in Malaga have been boosted since restrictions on opening hours were reduced and the state of alarm ended in early May.

The city council though has reminded everyone that these discounts are only a temporary measure in order to boost trade. The decision was made at the second meeting of the Bureau of the Hospitality Industry. Both the Consistory and the Malaga Association of Hoteliers (Mahos) form part of Bureau of the Hospitality Industry.

The meeting was held in February when it was agreed that the reduced parking rates would be implemented while the ongoing pandemic continues to affect Malaga’s catering and hotel trades along with other businesses.

The newly discounted fees will be short lived though and will run from Tuesday, June 1 until June 30. After this time normal fees are expected to come into place.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/