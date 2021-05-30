Half Of All Adults Set To Be Fully Vaccinated By Next Week As ‘Freedom Day’ Looms.

Freedom day is looming as half of all adults are expected to be fully vaccinated by next week.

Britain’s vaccination programme is steaming ahead and by the end of the week half of all adults are expected to be fully vaccinated in yet another milestone. The vaccine programme in Britain has been called a success by Matt Hancock.

Nearly 25 million people are already fully vaccinated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and according to government figures issued on May 28, by the end of the week about half of all adults will be fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus.

Around three quarters of Brits have received at least a single dose of the vaccine too.

Speaking of the ongoing vaccine rollout the Health Secretary said that “fantastic progress” is being made despite cases of the Indian variant growing. Speaking of the vaccine program he explained that: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has rolled up their sleeves to help us roll out this life-saving jab.

“The NHS is booking record numbers of appointments and it is fantastic to see the public come forward in such exceptional numbers.”

The NHS England lead for the vaccination programme, Dr Emily Lawson, highlighted the progress that has been made and commented that: “This weekend the biggest NHS vaccination programme in history hit another outstanding and important milestone with more than 50 million life-saving jabs being administered across the country in under six months.

“The success of the NHS vaccination programme is not a happy accident – it’s the result of exceptional planning, targeted delivery and people’s determination to protect their patients, friends and communities as fast as possible.”

