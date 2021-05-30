Granada Police Arrest Two Fugitives Wanted In Italy

GRANADA Police Arrest Two Fugitives Wanted By The Italian Police In Turin



National Police in Granada have arrested a 43-year-old man of Italian nationality, and a 35-year-old woman of Romanian nationality, who are both wanted by the authorities in Italy for the crimes of fraud and membership in a criminal organization, and have European Detention and Surrender Orders (OEDE) issued against them by the same judicial body of Turin.

The SIRENE office (Supplementary Information Request at the National Entry) had contacted the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade notifying them that they had received intelligence that the two fugitives were on the Costa del Sol, and requested the arrest of a Romanian citizen, and an Italian, for their extradition to Italy, in line with the two European arrest warrants out for their capture.

An investigation was launched to locate and identify the couple, and they were soon found to be living together in Villa de Otura, a small municipality with around 6,000 people, in the province of Granada, where they were subsequently arrested and taken into custody, as reported by granadadigital.es. According to the police report from Italy, the couple had been convicted in Turin, Italy, by the judicial authorities for their involvement as part of a criminal gang that had specialised in defrauding VAT payments, and they were listed as being responsible for producing invoices for fictitious companies and services, through which they would then claim VAT from the Italian government. They were sentenced to seven years in prison but had managed to flee the country before being incarcerated, which is why they had the European arrest warrants out in their names, and now couple has already been placed at the disposition of the judicial authority, and the police have communicated the results of the locations to the SIRENE office in Spain.

