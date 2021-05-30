Germany Removes Castilla-La Mancha And Cantabria From Risk List

GERMANY Removes Castilla-La Mancha And Cantabria From Its Risk List as reported by the Spanish Embassy

The Spanish Embassy in Madrid has announced on its social networks that as of this Sunday 30, at 00:00hr, German authorities have removed the Spanish regions of Cantabria and Castilla-La Mancha from their list of risk areas, which means that citizens of these two regions will not have to undergo mandatory coronavirus quarantine upon entering Germany.

This measure has been taken by the German authorities in response to results and data provided by the Rober Koch Institute, which automatically records the weekly incidence in various regions, and when it drops below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it relaxes the restrictions on access to Germany from those regions.

In the last few weeks, Germany has already removed the Spanish autonomous communities of the Balearic and the Canary Islands, as well as more recently, Extremadura or Asturias, from their risk list, but other parts of Spain, including Andalucia, Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Madrid, Melilla, Navarra, the Basque Country, and La Rioja still remain on the list.

Germany has also recently abolished the mandatory quarantine for international tourists from the Netherlands, Cyprus, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein, and Monaco.

According to data provided by the Robert Koch Institute, as of this Friday 29, Germany has exceeded the 88,000 Covid-19 deaths barrier, after adding another 192 deaths in the last 24 hours, with another 7,380 new cases registered, which brings the total number of infected to 3,669,870, while the accumulated incidence during the last seven days has fallen to 39.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

