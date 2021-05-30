Fuengirola Horse Rescue Stables Calls Out For Help To Keep Going.

Anna Idzerda, a professional estate agent, spends all her spare time, and money, looking after abandoned or sick horses that have no hope of recovery or care.

In her rented stables, which are located on Calle Tramo de Union in Mijas Costa, Anna, and her very good friend Tuija, who also helps on a voluntary basis in the stables, rescue horses from all over Andalucia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Tuija makes, and donates free to the stables free of charge, a beautiful selection of artisan horseshoes which are proving popular among visitors to the rescue centre- if you ever drive past or visit the stables maybe you could purchase one- or even two! 100% of the money raised goes to the upkeep of the animals.

There have been many successes over the years, but sadly, many times, they are just too late and the animals suffer needlessly due to lack of nutrition or illness with some found lying dead on their sides in a field after months of neglect.

Please help Anna and Tuija save these poor creatures by making a donation of any size to this pay pal account.

All our praise goes to Anna and Tuija for their outstanding voluntary work, it begs the question of what would happen to these animals without their help. If you would like to contact Anna, her number is 627 19 21 85. Annasrescu.com- email: [email protected] or via Facebook at: Annas rescue | Facebook