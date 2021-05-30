Fears Grow As Hybrid Of Indian And UK Covid Variants Detected.

Fears grow as a hybrid of the Indian and UK Covid variants has been detected in Vietnam.

Nguyen Thanh Long, Vietnam’s health minister has announced that a new variant has been detected in Vietnam and it is believed to be spreading speedily through the air.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still being battled around the world as many countries see their vaccine programs progressing well. According to Reuters, a new Covid variant has been discovered and tests carried out by scientists shows that it has increased transmissibility.

The new strain has been detected in multiple locations in the country. Vietnam is now facing a further outbreak after it had managed to control two previous waves of the virus. Fears are growing over how fast this new hybrid is able to spread.

Vietnam has recorded 10 deaths from the virus in the last couple of weeks, although previously the death toll due to the virus in Vietnam had not been recorded for many months.

The country had been battling multiple variants previously and the new hybrid is thought to have hit in 31 provinces and cities already.

Speaking to VnExpress, Mr Long spoke of the new variant and explained that: “After running gene sequencing on newly detected patients, we have discovered a new variant that is a mix of India and UK ones.

He commented that: “More specifically, it is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant.”

The health minister expects the news of the new variant to be formally announced soon.

