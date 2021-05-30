Fake Gasman Arrested In Granada For Stealing €8,000 From A Pensioner

FAKE Gasman Arrested In Granada For Stealing €8,000 From An 80-year-old Pensioner



Guardia Civil officers in La Zubia – a small municipality in the province of Granada – have arrested a 38-year-old man who has a previous criminal record, charged with being suspected of stealing more than €8,000 from an 80-year-old woman after he passed himself off as a gas inspector in order to enter her home.

On March 29, the suspect allegedly arrived at the old woman’s home and told her he was an inspector and he needed to check the installation in her home, and since the man was a resident of the town and she knew him, the woman had no problem allowing him inside.

He proceeded to change some regulators and rubber parts on her gas installation, for which he charged her €210 for his work, which the woman said she thought was very expensive, but proceeded to open the safe that she kept, to get the cash to pay him, as reported by granadadigital.es.

It was at this point that the doorbell rang, and the woman went to her front door, leaving the safe door open with the man in the room, before coming back to pay him his money from the safe, after which, he left.

At that moment, the old woman realised that the contents of her safe, around €8,000, had disappeared, so she made her way to the Guardia Civil barracks in La Zubia to report what had happened, and the officers launched a search for the man.

It appeared the man had gone to ground, realising that the woman would know it was him who had stolen her cash, and he was not going to his home, which the officers had set up surveillance on, until, eventually, he returned and the fake gasman was arrested, and taken to their barracks for questioning.

During questioning, the officers managed to trick him into several contradictions in his story, which led to him eventually confessing to his crime, but also he admitted to returning €4,000 to the old woman.

