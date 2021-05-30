F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Shows Off His Stunning Skydiving Skills.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been showing off his stunning skydiving skills over the weekend after a disappointing Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton has shown off his need for speed and a new way to get his adrenaline kicks as he shared stunning video footage of him jumping out of a plane for a solo skydive with plenty of tricks.

After a disappointing Monaco Grand Prix the F1 world champion has taken some time off, but many would not consider this a restful way to spend the weekend. He made the skydive jump over the desert.

The 36-year-old adrenaline junkie can be seen jumping from the plane on a video he posted on Instagram. He can be seen pulling off a series of difficult moves during his solo flight in Dubai too.

The F1 star took to Instagram to share the video and commented on his experiences. He said: “I’ve been learning to skydive over the past couple years.

“It’s one of my favourite things to do in my spare time.

“This me trying for the first time flying on my back of which I was useless at lol.

“After this I went to spend time in the wind tunnel to practice. I’ll post that next to show you my progression.”

In the video he can be seen jumping from the plane and flying through the air performing a series of somersaults and also managing to fly on his back with his face to the sky. This is a move that not many would dare, or even want to try.

