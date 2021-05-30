Environment group discovers drugs during Mijas beach cleaning exercise

THE term ‘cleaning up the beach’ took on a new meaning early on the morning of Saturday May 29.

Volunteers from the MiMoana group arrived early at the El Chapparal Beach in La Cala de Mijas armed and ready for a morning of beach cleaning when they discovered much more than they had expected.

Several bales of what they took to be hashish had washed up in the beach and the police were on the scene soon after the discovery was phoned in.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Natasha, one of the founders of MiMoana (along with her daughter Nicky) the officers not only thanked them for doing their duty but said that they were surprised as in their experience, most people would have kept the drugs and tried to sell them.

To find out more about the work that they do visit https://www.mimoana.org/ which concentrates on Marbella and the surrounding beaches or see latest information on their Facebook page.