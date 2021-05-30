Environment group discovers drugs during Mijas beach cleaning exercise

By
John Smith
-
0
Officers quickly removed the drugs
Officers quickly removed the drugs Credit: MiMoana

THE term ‘cleaning up the beach’ took on a new meaning early on the morning of Saturday May 29.

Volunteers from the MiMoana group arrived early at the El Chapparal Beach in La Cala de Mijas armed and ready for a morning of beach cleaning when they discovered much more than they had expected.

Several bales of what they took to be hashish had washed up in the beach and the police were on the scene soon after the discovery was phoned in.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Several bales of drugs found
Several bales of drugs found
Credit: MiMoana

According to Natasha, one of the founders of MiMoana (along with her daughter Nicky) the officers not only thanked them for doing their duty but said that they were surprised as in their experience, most people would have kept the drugs and tried to sell them.

To find out more about the work that they do visit https://www.mimoana.org/ which concentrates on Marbella and the surrounding beaches or see latest information on their Facebook page.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here