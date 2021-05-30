Enjoy Sardines on the Beach in Fuengirola.

Come and enjoy sardines on the beach in a bid to boost local businesses in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

A stunning selection of 20 beach bars and restaurants are set to take part in the Fuengirola town hall’s latest initiative which hopes to support local businesses. The chiringuitos that have suffered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have been invited to take part in the Semanas de Espeto initiative.

The bars and restaurants will be offering up traditional espetos for all to enjoy, and all at the stunning price of only four euros. Establishments will delight locals and tourists alike with sardines threaded onto a skewer and roasted over coals, along with a drink for only four euros.

The initiative named Semanas de Espeto, will take place from May 31 until June 4 and it will also run from June 7 to June 11. Not only will customers get the chance to enjoy some stunning cuisine, but they will also be able to enter into a raffle to win an evening meal.

The councillor responsible for Business, Javier García Lara presented the new event and commented that: “The hospitality industry, and especially the beach bars, are among the businesses most affected by the Covid-19 crisis as they are businesses that mainly depend on foreign tourism.

“In order to help them in these difficult times we are promoting this gastronomic event which we hope will attract both local and foreign customers, by offering the typical espeto de sardina at an affordable price” as reported Sur in English.

Those taking part will be able to enter in the raffle draw in a bid to win one of 10 evening meals out which will take place at one of the participating establishments and is worth 50 euros. So do not be shy, and head on down to Fuengirola in order to enjoy some sardines and take in the local atmosphere.

Javier Hidalgo, the councillor for Beaches, hopes that the event will be a success and commented that: “If the current situation continues, we hope to add more events to help promote tourism in the town.”

