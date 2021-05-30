Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Made Compulsory For NHS Staff.

NHS staff could be made to have the coronavirus vaccine in the future.

According to reports, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that NHS staff could be made to have coronavirus vaccines in the future. Speaking to Sky News, Zahawi explained that the government would consider the action in a bid to stop the potentially deadly coronavirus spreading in hospitals.

He explained how the most vulnerable in society need to be protected and commented that: “It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated.

The possible move to make coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for NHS staff though would be controversial, although there is already a precedent set surrounding hepatitis B.

He went on to explain that: “There is precedent for this, obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B. So it’s something we are absolutely thinking about.”

The possibility of making coronavirus vaccines compulsory for NHS staff comes at a time when the NHS already has a recruitment crisis, and this could possibly deter health workers from entering the NHS.

Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Commons leader, spoke of NHS recruitment crisis and commented that: “Given we have got a recruitment crisis in parts of the NHS, I think it’s far more important we try and work with staff rather than against them.

She also added: “I would like to see the government work with the NHS and social care staff”.

