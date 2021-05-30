Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Made Compulsory For NHS Staff

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Made Compulsory For NHS Staff
Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Made Compulsory For NHS Staff Credit: Pixabay

Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Made Compulsory For NHS Staff.

NHS staff could be made to have the coronavirus vaccine in the future.

According to reports, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that NHS staff could be made to have coronavirus vaccines in the future. Speaking to Sky News, Zahawi explained that the government would consider the action in a bid to stop the potentially deadly coronavirus spreading in hospitals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He explained how the most vulnerable in society need to be protected and commented that: “It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated.

The possible move to make coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for NHS staff though would be controversial, although there is already a precedent set surrounding hepatitis B.

He went on to explain that: “There is precedent for this, obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B. So it’s something we are absolutely thinking about.”


The possibility of making coronavirus vaccines compulsory for NHS staff comes at a time when the NHS already has a recruitment crisis, and this could possibly deter health workers from entering the NHS.

Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Commons leader, spoke of NHS recruitment crisis and commented that: “Given we have got a recruitment crisis in parts of the NHS, I think it’s far more important we try and work with staff rather than against them.

She also added: “I would like to see the government work with the NHS and social care staff”.


 

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here