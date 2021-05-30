Carp-R-Us Pairs Cup

CARP-R-US took a break from their Spring Series to fish their Pairs Cup at the El Bosquet complex.

Seven pairs took part, plus two members who were not part of the main match. Doug Hornblow, finally managing to get over to Spain from Wales for the first time in several months, and long-serving member Geoff Tempest, who came along to say goodbye to everyone before he returned to the UK. The club would like to wish Geoff all the best for the future.

One half of the pair fished pegs 1a to 7, the other 17-24 and it was the anglers on 1a-7 who had by the best day with 17-24 fishing very poorly, particularly the lower numbers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The overall match was won by Tom Marshall, Terry Stroud although he has been fishing for only a few months and this was his second match. Ken Willcock was third and fourth Willy Moons.

The results mean that Terry Stroud and Terry Screen are the Pairs Cup winners with Tom Marshall the Individual Cup winner.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.