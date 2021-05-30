Business Is Booming In Almeria.

Business is booming in Almeria and hundreds of companies are setting up business in the area.

As Spain’s vaccination drive sees the overall health situation in Spain improve, the doors have definitely been opened to economic recovery. Many businesses in Spain are already seeing a positive impact including those who have been severely hit by the health crisis.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to La Voz de Almeria, businesses in Spain’s Almeria are now confident that the tourism sector this year will see a recovery of between 60 and 70 per cent of the 2019 turnover.

The employer’s association are said to be very optimistic about economic recovery too.

According to the Business Confederation of the province of Almeria, Asempal, over 380 companies have been created in the province recently.

José Cano, the president of the Confederation has explained that these new businesses show: “a clear upward trend towards recovery, which is growing in parallel with the improvement in health and above all in the rate of vaccination”. He believes that recovery for businesses is now linked closely with coronavirus vaccines.

He went on to highlight the fact that according to data from the Tourism Commission of Asempal, recovery could hit 60 per cent, in comparison with figures from 2019.

Speaking of tourism, he commented that: “we are going to have a lot of national tourism, which will choose Almeria as a destination, and although international tourism will also increase, it will still be too early to fully recover this summer.”

Speaking of the ongoing pandemic and optimism for the future, Jerónimo Parra, president of the Chamber of Commerce, commented that: “We are on the right track, although it would still be necessary to be more agile in the application of the vaccines, and above all we continue to ask for prudence and to follow the rules of protection against covid”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/