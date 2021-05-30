Anti-Immigration Protesters Stop Traffic At Port Of Dover.

Anti-immigration protesters brought traffic at the port of Dover to a standstill. The protesters stopped traffic at the busy port in a protest against migrant crossings.

This is not the first time that the port of Dover has been brought to a standstill by protesters as demonstrations held during 2020 caused police to have to arrest 10 people. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic does not seem enough to deter protesters from gathering.

On Sunday protesters caused lorries to queue up on the A20. Protesters were even seen lying down in the street as lorries became unable to make their way to the key terminal. Police were called in to manage the scene.

The protesters could be seen on the dual carriageway near the port as they loudly protested. Many of the protesters were carrying England flags, and it is thought that around 50 people attended the protest on Sunday.

The protest consisted mainly of men and many had been heard chanting “English streets”. The protest was not without opposition though, and one woman attempted to confront them and even walked into the group of protesters.

Police were on scene to oversee the demonstrations and ensure that everything remained peaceful. Last year anti-immigration protesters caused such an uproar that riot police had to be called in.

On Saturday Border Force were busy at the port when they were seen to bring in a boat with around 25 people.

