Almeria Loses 1.2 Million On Empty Football Stands.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit many sectors hard and this includes the losses from empty football stands, which has seen Almeria lose 1.2 million euros.

Various coronavirus restrictions throughout Spain have meant that the daily lives of everyone has been altered, and for sporting events people have been forced to watch from the comfort of their own home rather than support their favourite teams in person. Stands at the Mediterranean Games Stadium and other venues have been empty during the pandemic.

A report published by Pitchinvasion.net, which is a football fans guide to the European championship, has highlighted just how large these losses have been. The report is based on data from the National Institute of Statistics, the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia along with various football club’s websites. It indicates that Almeria has lost over 1.2 million euros this past season as people have had to remain at home and watch football from the comfort of their own sofa.

As reported La Voz de Almeria, this loss refers to the accumulated losses across economic sectors in the Almeria province. The capital though has seen the main losses as the season heads to an end. Football brings in a staggering amount of tourists and money to Almeria in a normal season, and many fans support their favourite team from the Mediterranean Games Stadium normally.

Football is not the only sport that brings in money though as spectators come in from other provinces to watch other sporting events such as rugby and volleyball. Hopefully next year events will return to normal as Spain’s coronavirus vaccination programme speeds ahead in a bid to combat the potentially deadly virus.

