Youth Unemployment Dominates Hunger Queues in Spain

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT dominate hunger queues in Spain. The President of the Government Pedro Sánchez announced this Wednesday, May 26, that he plans to allocate 1,365 million euros to a plan against youth unemployment, with initiatives such as training contracts for those under 30 years of age, “innovative” youth employment programs and a plan called Youth Guarantee Plus, which will have resources from the European Social Fund.

It is a renewal of the plan with the same objectives that it promoted in 2018, which failed to meet its goal of reducing youth unemployment by ten points after the pandemic broke out. The demands of those who would have been its recipients continue to ‘resonate’ in the hunger queues of Madrid.

As reported by La Informacion, some workers at the soup kitchen of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul insist that assistance for people under 30 is not a new phenomenon, they have been observing it for several years. “They came from before the pandemic”, clarifies a watchdog, while an administrator adds that this generation “accumulates two economic crises, in addition to the health one”, so “they have never had it easy”.

Rocío is one of many young Spaniards who are left feeling the effects of youth unemployment. She has lived on the streets for eight of her 21 years and completed training in gastronomy (“something that has not been worth anything to me since the restaurants closed”). She argues that the situation was simpler in the past because “before they helped you more” For her, the most important thing is that the administrations offer houses, studios or shelters to those who do not have a home. “Now there are only ‘junkies’ in the shelters”.