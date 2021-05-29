Two Clinic Workers Arrested for Issuing False Negative PCR Certificates

NATIONAL POLICE officers have detained two workers from a private medical clinic in the province of Malaga who, allegedly, fraudulently issued negative PCR certificates to overcome pandemic mobility restrictions.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the investigation began after the verification that the holders of the falsified documents had not taken any samples at any time, as communicated by the Provincial Police Station in a statement. This resulted in the operational exploitation of the Vitautas operation, carried out in December 2020, which allowed the dismantling of an organization allegedly dedicated to the crimes of extortion, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization.

The analysis of the different documentation, on paper and digital, that was intervened allowed the officers to gain ​knowledge of the illicit activity carried out by two workers of a medical centre located in the province of Malaga. Allegedly, the members of the dismantled network had the connivance of professional staff to falsify PCR test documents, whose negative certificate would allow their holders to travel through different countries, highlighting that one of the users was the hierarchical superior of the organization.

The approximate price for the issuance of the fraudulent certificates would be around 200 euros. The illegal operation had the collaboration of two workers from the clinic, which included the receptionist who dealt with customers and a doctor who signed the certificates. After obtaining all the necessary information, the officers carried out the entry and search of the commercial headquarters of the clinic and arrested the two workers as alleged perpetrators of the crime of falsification of documents.