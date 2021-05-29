The Crown WILL Feature Princess Diana’s Fateful BBC Interview

The next series of The Crown will feature Princess Diana’s game-changing interview with Martin Bashir.

A source close to the successful TV show told The Telegraph the scripts were prepared last year and will not be changed now even after the Dyson Report published this month found the 1995 interview to be the result of “dishonest” and “deceitful” tactics from Bashir.

“The team were doing the most incredible research and they’ve got it all in there: the build up to the interview, how Bashir effectively groomed Diana, the interview itself, and the aftermath are all factored in over more than one episode,” the source said.

Prince William has said he hopes the interview will never be aired again as it had destroyed his parents’ marriage. He said he felt “indescribable sadness” that the interview had left his mother feeling “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the years before her tragic death.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, said the interview was extremely damaging to his sister and that Bashir’s manipulation had left her devastated and able to trust people around her.

A royal source told the Daily Mail, “If there are any plans to continue to commercialise and exploit this, not just by the BBC but by any other outlets – upcoming episodes of The Crown, or whoever it might be – that would be of deep concern to him.”

