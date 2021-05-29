Spain Set to Receive a Record of 4.6 Million Vaccine Doses

SPAIN IS set to receive a record number of vaccine doses amounting to a total of 4.6 million. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced this Friday, May 28, that Spain will receive 4.6 million doses against Covid-19 next week, an amount, she highlighted, “with which a new record will be set again in the arrival of vaccines”.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, in a statement the Ministry of Health indicates that Darias has stressed that this amount is “in line with the increase experienced by the vaccination process in this second quarter of the year” and has pointed to the good progress of the vaccination campaign. The minister announced this past Wednesday, May 26, that Spain would receive 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca next week and pointed out that this amount would be added to the more than 900,000 in the refrigerators of the autonomous communities to guarantee vaccination with the second dose to the essential professionals who were waiting to receive their second vaccine, by means of informed consent.

In this particular consignment of vials, Darias stated that it is necessary to add the estimated 2.4 million doses of Pfizer, an amount in line with the increase that Spain will receive from June after agreeing in the European distribution for an increase in the production of the pharmaceutical product. The rest of the doses, which the Health Department has yet to specify the figure, will be Janssen and Moderna vaccines.

Regarding the vaccination figures, this Friday’s report from the ministry, which collects data from Thursday, May 27, indicates that the number of citizens who have been given vaccines has increased to 17,707,320, which makes up 37.3% of the population. The total population fully immunized with the vaccine amounts to 8,804,363 people, which accounts for 18.6%.