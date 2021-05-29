Sevilla Emergency Services Free A Man’s Hand From A Factory Machine

SEVILLA Emergency Services Free A Man Who Had His Hand Trapped In A Factory Machine



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, in the early hours of Saturday 29, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the fire brigade, and a DCCU from Estepa (Critical Care and Emergency Device) to an incident in the Sevillan town of La Roda de Andalucía.

112 received a call at 2.30am reporting that a worker had trapped one of his hands in a machine in a factory located on the A-8327, in La Roda de Andalucía – a small municipality in Sevilla province, with a population of around 5,000 – and was in urgent need of medical assistance to release his injured hand, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

On arrival at the scene, the emergency services had to work to free the man’s hand from the machine in the factory, without causing him any further harm, eventually getting him free, with the medical professionals treating him on site before transferring him to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla capital for further treatment to his injured hand, where he remains under observation before being allowed to go home.

