Paul Ritter Makes Moving Final TV Appearance In Friday Night Dinner Special Before Death.

Martin Goodman actor Paul Ritter sadly passed away in April but took part in the Friday Night Dinner Anniversary special aired on Channel 4 shortly before his death.

Last month, it was announced Paul had died at the age of 54 from a brain tumour, shortly before the release of the show’s celebratory 10-year anniversary episode- viewers were shocked and saddened to see him looking unwell on the programme, according to The Express.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ritter, who died aged just 54-years-old, appeared in the pre-recorded show to talk about his main role in the sitcom. Despite being mid-treatment for his illness, Paul was fully determined to film the programme.

Speaking before the late star appeared on screen, a voiceover explained: ” “At the time of filming this doc, Paul Ritter was suffering from a severe illness, which would eventually, sadly take his life. But Paul still wanted to take part to show his appreciation and share his insights into the wonderful comedy creation of Martin Goodman.”

The father-of-two appeared to be filming his segments from home as he spoke about his loveable character and some of his favourite episodes.

“People like Martin, there’s something about him that reminds them of their half-dressed dad, possibly with a hanky over his head and Eric Morecambe specs. I think he’s immune to hygiene!” Paul said of the hilarious character.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: ‘Words can’t describe how I feel watching the anniversary special of #FridayNightDinner. Breaks my heart that Paul Ritter isn’t here to see it being broadcast.’

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.