Palomares and proud of it

PERE ARAGONES, president of Cataluña’s regional government, the Generalitat, recently referred to his Almeria heritage.

“I am very proud to be the grandson of Antonio and Juana from Palomares, an outlying district belonging to Cuevas del Almanzora,” Aragones declared in a speech some days ago.

Nor was this the first time that the newly elected regional president had referred proudly to his Palomares links.

Last December, the Almeria media reported, Aragones responded in the same vein to complaints about the absence of “Castellano surnames” at the top of the voting list of his party, Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña, for the regional elections last February.

