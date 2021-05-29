Mojacar’s road to nowhere

MOJACAR residents will demonstrate peacefully in Plaza del Ayuntamiento outside the town hall at noon on June 10.

They will call on the local government and the Junta de Andalucia “to make common sense prevail” regarding the Mojacar Beach bypass, longstanding Mojacar resident Gerard Visser explained to the Euro Weekly News.

At present the only alternative to the beach road is a narrow tarmacked country road with many blind spots and the town hall wants to connect Mojacar and Carboneras with a fast inter-urban road through the Las Marinas area.

Only two kilometres would be constructed, stopping short at the La Parata road and ending in a residential area at a roundabout connecting to the four-metre wide country road.

With high embankments, landfills and metal guardrails it would create a 20-metre barrier in some places with residents only able to access this “monster” via three roundabouts and 1,317 metres of slip roads.

The whole project will deplete town hall funds by between €8 and €10 million despite appeals from Las Marinas residents who suggest widening the existing Camino de las Marinas at a fraction of the cost.

“Unfortunately, so far their suggestions have fallen on deaf ears,” Mr Visser said.

Meanwhile, over 200 signatures opposing the project were collected in just a few days, he added.

