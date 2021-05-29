Meghan Markle Beats Kate Middleton To Be Crowned The ‘Most Iconic’ Member Of The Royal Family

Meghan Markle has beaten sister-in-law Kate Middleton to be crowned the ‘most iconic’ member of the royal family.

Fashion brand PrettyLittleThing analysed how much interest there is in the fashion of the royals online and it turns out that Meghan came out on top with her looks searched for thousands of times. It found Meghan’s outfits had been looked up a whopping 148,550 times while Kate clocked up 145,400 searches- both respectable scores of course.

The Duchess of Sussex won the title after PrettyLittleThing analysed how much interest there is in the fashion of the royals. The global fashion brand reviewed internet search volumes both in the UK and the US.

Over the last year, there has been an increase in demand to know about the outfits worn by royals such as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Daily Express reports.

The team carrying out the study said the number of searches for Meghan has doubled in the last year while Kate’s looks increased by 84% during the same time frame.

However, discussed in the report was the fact that Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne, and Camilla’s outfits had a bigger increase in search than both Meghan and Kate. It said: “It is likely that this is due to both Meghan and Kate consistently setting trends and being huge style icons in their own right.”

Any outfits worn by Kate and Meghan these days will often sell out quickly as fans want to copy their style. A fashion expert explained why Kate’s looks may be desired so much.

Editor of British Style Society Natasha Henson said Kate wears items that are accessible to many which could explain her popularity. She said: “Kate often opts for comfortable yet stylish casual attire to fit her role as a young royal and a hands-on mother. These elements may indicate that although she is a prominent public figure, she still likes to feel relaxed yet fashionable whether she’s attending an event or enjoying a family day out.”

