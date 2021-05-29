MALPARTIDA DE CÁCERES Town Square Has 1500 Umbrellas In Place For Another Summer of social media photographs



The Plaza Mayor in the pretty whitewashed town of Malpartida de Cáceres, in the community of Extremadura, for the sixth consecutive year has covered its square, and some adjacent streets, with 1,500 coloured umbrellas – red, blue, green, yellow – that not only provide shade from the Summer sun, but also generate a nice income for the town from the many who see the sight on social media and come to take photos of the striking visual scene.

This is arguably the largest area in the world to be covered with umbrellas, with the popularity so great, that, in fact, 300 extra umbrellas are in place this year, extending into the pedestrianised Calle de los Pintores, and they will remain in place until September when the Town Hall will remove them again, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

With the pandemic slowly allowing more openings, this Summer, the ‘Plaza de los Paraguas’, which has attracted countless tourists in recent years, is hoping for a bumper season, along with a huge economic bonus for the local community.

What started out as a simple idea to give shade to the town square from the fierce Summer heat, has turned into a huge attraction, with tourists flocking from all directions to witness the unique sight, and the Cáceres Town Hall knows that their umbrellas have become the stars of thousands of photographs that have been posted on social networks over the last few years, really placing the Extremaduran town of Malpartida de Cáceres firmly on the Spanish tourist map.

