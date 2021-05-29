MALAGA REGISTERS one death and 232 new coronavirus infections this Saturday, May 29, after three days without fatalities from Covid-19 in the province. Compared to the previous day, the increase in positives is once again slight with just 13 more cases, but the figure is still above two hundred. In fact, this week only on Tuesday, May 25, the figure was below 200, registering 147 infections.

The daily infection rate in Malaga has been slightly increasing day by day throughout this week. Today’s data is also higher than that reported seven days ago. Even so, it is not possible to speak of a clear upward trend, rather stagnation continues, since throughout the entire month of May the curve has behaved in a similar way, with small increasements. Of course, the situation highlights the urgency not to relax the protection measures in order to contain the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, for the first time in a long time, the number of recoveries falls below that of new infections. This Saturday, May 29, according to the figures provided by the Ministry of Health, 79 patients recovered, compared to 232 new positives. The number of recovered patients already amounts to 95,820. As for the situation in Malaga hospitals, it remains stable with 107 people admitted, 16 of which are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), two less than last Friday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The total number of people who have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began is close to 100,000. Specifically, it is in 99,464 cases in the province, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Families. Of these 8,053 have been admitted to hospitals and 767 have had to be admitted to the ICU due to their extreme severity.