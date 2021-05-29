Liverpool Sign Ibrahima Konate From RB Leipzig

LIVERPOOL Sign France U-21 Defender Ibrahima Konate From RB Leipzig



Ibrahima Konate, the 22-year-old highly-rated RB Leipzig and France U-21 centre-back, has signed for Liverpool after they agreed to pay his release clause of £36m, and subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application process, from July 1, the player will begin a long-term contract at Anfield.

Konate said, “I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool. It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family, and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and get started on this new chapter”.

His RB Leipzig side finished second this season in the Bundesliga, 13 points behind Bayern Munich, but Konate suffered an ankle injury in December, so he was out of the side for two months, which limited him to just 21 appearances, though he is fit again and is in the France U-21 squad for the UEFA European Championships, as reported by Sky Sports.

The player said, “Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling. I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans”.

Adding, “Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it”.

This signing will strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s options at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, which was decimated this season with injuries to first Virgil van Dijk, and then Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

