Kate Middleton Receives Her First Covid Jab In Secret At London’s Science Museum.

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared to the media a photo of receiving her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. A photo of Kate being injected on Friday was posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

In an attached message the duchess said: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

It comes after the Duke of Cambridge received his own first jab from NHS staff at the Science Museum earlier this month and has previously spoken in favour of the vaccine and hailed the “monumental” success of the Covid-19 jab programme.

Weeks before, while visiting Dublin with wife Kate, he had poked fun at himself after he questioned a paramedic about whether he thought coverage of the illness was “being a little hyped up” in the media. William, who is left-handed, was pictured receiving his jab in his right arm after rolling up the sleeve of his top.

The duke contracted Covid-19 last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit “pretty hard” by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The Queen and Prince of Wales are among other members of the royal family to be vaccinated as the rollout of jabs reaches millions of people across the country.

