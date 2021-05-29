Experts Want Smoking BANNED For All Under 21s To Save Millions Of Lives.

Experts want smoking banned for everyone under the age of 21 as they say it accounts for millions of deaths globally, according to a new study.

A recent study that has been published in The Lancet & The Lancet Public Health revealed the number of smokers worldwide had increased to 1.1 billion in 2019 and crucially stated that three-quarters of smokers have had their first cigarette by the age of 21.

The study also claims that the average age that smoking becomes regular is 19 years old and that new smokers are often addicted by the time that they’re 25. Smoking with tobacco has caused 7.7 million deaths and accounts for one in five male deaths globally.

As a result of the study, experts are now calling for drastic changes around the laws of smoking to curb the habit.

The Sun has reported that Deborah Arnott, Chief Executive of Action on Smoking and Health, urged the UK government to seriously take notice of the study.

She said: “This powerful global study shows clearly that smoking is an addiction of youth. Raising the age of sale to 21 could protect more than a hundred thousand people from a lethal addiction that many will struggle their whole lives to quit. And that’s just in the first year. If we’re to achieve the Government’s vision of a smoke-free country by 2030 this is the kind of bold action that’s needed.”

Arnott was commenting after modelling by academics at University College London (UCL) showed that raising the age of sale of tobacco products to 21 would lead to a reduction of 30 percent of smokers in just one year.

