Could Ibiza And Mallorca Stay On The Amber List Because Of UK Border Shambles?

Ibiza and Mallorca could stay on the UK government’s amber list because the UK’s border service is terrified it could be overwhelmed by the number of passengers on return flights from the Balearic sunspots.

According to a report in British newspaper The Times on May 29, border officials fear they simply would not be able to cope with the number of returning holiday makers and that border staff would be completely over-stretched and unable to process travellers without huge queues forming.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 infections in the Balearics is low enough to warrant the destination be moved to the green list.

Airports across the UK, including Heathrow, have called on the green list to be expanded as the number of travellers using some airports has fallen by as much as 92 percent.

“There are fears that opening up to hugely popular destinations like the Balearics would overwhelm Border Force while the 100 percent passenger location form checks remain in place. If they open up travel too quickly, they don’t have the capacity to cope with the volumes of Brits returning through border control,” an industry source told The Times.

The Spanish government has urged the UK to put Spain and the Balearics on the green list as soon as possible and airlines have laid on hundreds of flights ready to cope with the much hoped for surge in demand.

