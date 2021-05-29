BREAKING NEWS: Guardia Civil Officer Killed By Hit And Run Motorists In Cadiz

Guardia Civil Officer Killed By Hit And Run Motorists In Jerez De La Frontera, Cadiz.

A Guardia Civil officer has been killed in a hit and run accident by two young men fleeing from the police at the entrance to Jerez De La Frontera, Cadiz.

The officer was fatally injured early this morning, Saturday, May 29, after being run over by a Renault Megane whose occupants, a 22-year-old driver and 17-year-old co-pilot, were fleeing from other Benemérita agents at over 180 kilometers per hour along the A-381 highway. According to the police, after the fatal accident, the car crashed head-on into another vehicle, whose three occupants were left slightly injured.

The 22-year-old driver of the Renault Megane has tested positive for cocaine and both he and his companion have been arrested and transferred to the Guardia Civil station in Cádiz while proceedings are being investigated. The deceased officer, Agustín Cárdenas, was 52 years old and was a native of Jerez. He leaves behind left a widow, a daughter, and three grandchildren. A vigil has been set up in the local church for people to pay their respects.

