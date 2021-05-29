Boris Johnson Marries Carrie Symonds In Secret Ceremony At West Minster Abbey.

UK PM Boris Johnson has reportedly married girlfriend Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony on Saturday, May 29, at Westminster Cathedral. According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr. Johnson, 56, exchanged vows with Ms. Symonds, 33, in front of a handful of close friends and family.

He is the first Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822. The surprising news comes just six days after the couple sent out save-the-date invites suggesting guests keep Saturday, July 30, 2022, free for their wedding.

Senior Downing Street aides were apparently totally unaware the couple were about to tie the knot – and reacted with surprise when informed by The Sun. Boris and Carrie chose to tie the knot in London’s main Roman Catholic cathedral, just 1.5 miles from Downing Street.

Visiting tourists were blissfully unaware it was about to host the wedding of the year. But shortly after 1.30 pm, the Byzantine-style church was suddenly cleared out. Staff told visitors the building was going into lockdown. Half an hour later and a limo carrying the bride swept into the piazza outside the main west door, just 300 yards from busy Victoria Station. Carrie, 33, stepped out wearing a stunning long and flowing white dress. She chose not to wear a veil.

The bride and groom walked down the aisle to classical music and shared a kiss after reading their vows. Cops had mounted a massive security operation around the ceremony It is understood that armed police were standing by.

