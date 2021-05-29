Anti-social fly-tippers

TONY MATTHEWS, a Euro Weekly News reader and former contributor, contacted us recently and enclosed some photos.

“Have a look at these pictures,” he said.

“Rubbish dumped anywhere, rats, smelly cats, and even a fox have been seen around two of these areas.”

“Information has been sent to the local Cabrera Forum and residents’ association,” he explained, suggesting we wrote about these sites near Turre and Cabrera..

Some of the rubbish was probably dumped there by builders or property owners after they put in a new kitchen, and had simply tossed away the old one on the roadside.

“It’s someone local as the tyre marks indicate that a vehicle turned up, offloaded the trash, reversed and then went back to wherever it came from,” he said.

“I am trying to keep our area clean and looking good and the planted trees have helped but we don’t want rubbish piling up between them,” he added. “It’s not a great sight for people travelling up to Cabrera or even going into Turre for the first time.”

