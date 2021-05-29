Antequera Celebrates the Return of the Feria

ANTEQUERA CELEBRATED the return of its May Feria this Friday, May 28, with the inauguration of the food and agriculture fair and the first of the concerts that took place in the bullring by La Mari de Chambao. The musical performance sold out almost 1,400 tickets that were made available.

The city of Torcal has recovered a certain degree of normality, although still with many restrictions, especially regarding the maximum capacity that can occur in activities. However, the people from Antequera showed their satisfaction at being able to start enjoying leisure activities after many months of restrictions in which this type of event has been continuously cancelled.

The first vice president of the Provincial Council and head of Sabor a Málaga, Juan Carlos Maldonado, accompanied the mayor of Antequera, Manuel Barón, at the inauguration, after which they took a tour of the twenty stalls installed where you can find Malaga products such as oils, wines, sausages, cheeses, sweets or liqueurs. Despite being located outdoors on the Paseo Real, the capacity is limited to 800 people.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, Maldonado stated that this feria is “the first great opportunity offered to us to reactivate the economy of the region and the agri-food fabric of the province, coinciding with the spring fair in Antequera”. he stressed that they do not only speak of a “great business opportunity for our producers, since being the first fair to be held in the province, it will also serve to reactivate inland tourism and the textile sector, one of the most harmed by the health crisis”.