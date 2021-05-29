A Pulpi winner

A Pulpi winner
LAURA DIEPSTRATEN: Town hall visit for the young winner of the International Low Vision Song Contest Photo credit: Pulpi town hall

SPAIN did after all win a Song Contest this year, thanks to Laura Diepstraten Garcia from Pulpi.

Fourteen-year-old Laura was the winner of the first edition of the International Low Vision Song Contest for the visually-impaired, competing with 16 other contestants with Otra vision (Another outlook) which she wrote and performed.

Soon after her win she received an email from King Felipe and Queen Letizia congratulating her for “setting an example of talent, dedication and effort.”

They were both proud of her success, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia assured Laura.

“I can’t say how I feel, I can’t believe it,” Laura told the Spanish media.  “I thought at first that my mobile had a virus or that it was a joke.”

Laura also visited Pulpi town hall where she was presented with flowers and a commemorative plaque, thanking her for being the town’s ambassadress in Europe.


The young musician, who is now in her third year of professional piano studies at the Lorca Conservatoire in Murcia, also won the Soloists section of the ONCE Music Contest in 2015 and in 2018 took part in Telecinco’s La Voz (The Voice) Kids.

