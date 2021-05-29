150 people In Search For Two Missing People After Cargo Ship Capsizes In The Port Of Castelló Spain

Two Missing And Three Injured After  Cargo Ship Capsizes In The Port Of Castelló Spain.

Some 150 people are involved in the rescue operation of the two missing persons after a ship capsized in the Port of Castelló, Spain. In the accident, three people have been injured, of which two have been transferred to the General Hospital of the capital of La Plana, according to PortCastelló authorities.

The hospital said that the injured are a 46-year-old man of Spanish nationality admitted to the ICU, who is seriously ill, and another man, 31, in a mild condition and treated in the emergency room. There was also another Spanish person looked at by the emergency services at the scene but he did not require hospital treatment.

Members of the Castellón Provincial Firefighters Consortium and municipal firefighters, rescue divers, emergency personnel, Civil Guard, port police, tugboats, Red Cross and Maritime Rescue participate in the search operation- the operation adds up to more than 150 people- according to PortCastelló.

By 2:20 am in the morning, the search tasks were completed and this morning (Saturday, May 29) a team coordination meeting is scheduled. 

The missing people are from the Stevedoring Service and another from the crew of the ship ‘Nazmiye Ana’, the ship that capsized while carrying out container loading operations at the Centenario dock. The reasons for the capsize are still unknown and the ship has been in a keel position, lying on its side, since the accident.


The vessel’s tonnage is also unknown, reported the Consortium, Maritime Rescue and the Emergency Coordination Center.

