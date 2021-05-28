Vauxhall Cars Involved In More Accidents Than Any Others

The drivers of Vauxhall cars are involved in more accidents than other cars, according to data from the British Department for Transport.

The Vauxhall Zafira is involved in more crashes than any other model, with the British car-maker’s Astra and Corsa models featuring in second and fourth place in the top 10.

Vauxhall Zafira cars were responsible for 511 accidents for every 10,000 models, with the Astra involved in 363 per 10,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In third place was the Renault Clio, which had 335 accidents per 10,000 and the Corsa had 314.

In terms of the overall manufacturers, Vauxhall had 335 accidents out of every 10,000 cars, whereas Renault had 334.

BMW and Audi drivers only featured in eighth and 10th place and Audi drivers appear to be safer than those in BMWs, with just 192 accidents per 10,000 for those in Audi cars compared to 224 for BMWs.

Behind the Vauxhall drivers in the charts were Renault, Peugeot, and Ford drivers.

Does this mean Vauxhall drivers are more unsafe? Not necessarily. Because the cars are inexpensive and popular, there may just be more of them on the roads.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.