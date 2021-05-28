Union Calls On Bank Workers To Strike Next Week

ONE of Spain’s largest unions has called on more than 20,000 bank employees to hold a one-day strike next week in protest against proposed layoffs.

Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) will meet with officials from BBVA next week in an attempt to reach agreement, but the union is not hopeful of a breakthrough.

“Negotiations with the bank have not progressed over layoff plans and we are formally calling a strike on June 2,” a Union spokesman said.

BBVA is Spain’s second largest bank. The CCOO said it would also organise more partial strikes and rallies next week.

BBVA announced in April that up to 3,800 jobs would be lost and 25 per cent of branches closed as customers increasingly go online to bank.

Following initial negotiations with the CCOO, the bank said it would reduce the number of layoffs to 3,300 employees but the union said it was still too many job losses. The bank should restructure its employees through a program of early retirement and voluntary redundancies, the union insists.

It is also calling for better sewerage packages.

Formal talks between the CCOO and BBVA are due to conclude on June 4.

